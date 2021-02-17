Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,828 shares of company stock worth $3,571,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.