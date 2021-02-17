Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,305 shares of company stock worth $1,327,051. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

