Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

