Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Churchill Downs worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 340,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 309,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $221.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

