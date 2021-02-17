Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Kadant worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 80.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 580.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 47.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti upped their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NYSE:KAI opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

