Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,867 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 63,513 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

