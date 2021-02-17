Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,476 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,290,354. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

