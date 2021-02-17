Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,527 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of ShockWave Medical worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $2,821,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $266,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,555. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.