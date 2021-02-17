Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,840 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NMI worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NMI by 51.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NMI by 26.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NMI by 490.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. BTIG Research increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,686 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $182,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $5,611,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.