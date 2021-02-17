Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $304.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $8,904,524 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

