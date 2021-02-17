Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Medpace worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $4,997,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MEDP opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

