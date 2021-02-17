Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 19,862.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after acquiring an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after buying an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

