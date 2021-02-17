Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 32,814 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,814 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of STAAR Surgical worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,131 shares of company stock valued at $98,886,955 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.