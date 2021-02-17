Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,293 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.