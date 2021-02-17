Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Patrick Industries worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 271,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,039,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $158,469.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,237. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PATK stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

