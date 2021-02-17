Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 160,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

