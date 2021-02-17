Zilla Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $244,998.68 and approximately $23,137.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.00832789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00045493 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.76 or 0.04900828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00044767 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015968 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

