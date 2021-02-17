Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.56 billion and $227.93 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00083733 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,253,588,817 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,121,664 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

