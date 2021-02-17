Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 5.1%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $183.49 and last traded at $189.76. Approximately 4,907,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,257,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.90.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $247,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $101,636.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,658 shares of company stock worth $42,913,330 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.