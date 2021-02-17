Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Down 5%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $188.76 and last traded at $193.55. Approximately 1,174,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 745,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.79.

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.