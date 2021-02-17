ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25,010.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $25,010.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00288095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00082033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00074405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00086399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.59 or 0.00434435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00178174 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

