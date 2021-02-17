Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Update

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $559.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,268 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

