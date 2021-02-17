ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) rose 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 1,779,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,129,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.