ZKSwap Price Reaches $3.17 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00006080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $253.77 million and $3.06 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00319674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00083721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00074146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00083844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00448706 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,674.10 or 0.87545716 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.