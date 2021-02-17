Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Shares Down 6.3%

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.93). Approximately 1,663,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,890,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.34 million and a PE ratio of -29.69.

About Zoetic International (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, researches, develops, produces, and sells cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other hemp derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers oral CBD tinctures and CBD gummies, as well as softgel, massage oil, and skincare products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.