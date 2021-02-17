Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,252 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $54,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.64. 24,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,930. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,734 shares of company stock worth $3,201,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

