Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

ZTS opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.46. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,952. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.