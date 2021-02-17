Zovio (ZVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.
About Zovio
