Zovio (ZVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

