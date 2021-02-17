ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $140,524.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00319732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00448628 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,217.74 or 0.86422568 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

