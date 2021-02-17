Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ZS opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.72. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

