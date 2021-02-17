Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 430.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -251.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.