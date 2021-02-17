Zuflo Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,664.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $82,766.83 and $15,664.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.97 or 0.00877867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.84 or 0.04929401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.