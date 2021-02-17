Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $73,996.14 and $18,687.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.26 or 0.00873270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006938 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.28 or 0.05129533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

Zuflo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

