ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 83.4% Higher Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $99.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

