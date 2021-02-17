ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $4.93. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 104,171 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

