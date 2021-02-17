Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Zynga worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,625 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,879,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $12,510,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

ZNGA opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $186,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

