-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $374.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

