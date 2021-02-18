-$0.06 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MNOV opened at $6.03 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 18,840.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MediciNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

