-$0.06 EPS Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.
MNOV opened at $6.03 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
