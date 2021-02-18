-$0.12 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 56.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lithium Americas by 72.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

