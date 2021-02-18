$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

