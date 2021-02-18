$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK opened at $20.88 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

