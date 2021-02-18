-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.41). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 70,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,628. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

