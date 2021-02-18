$0.79 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

