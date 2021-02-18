$0.79 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.