0Chain (ZCN) One Day Volume Hits $839,601.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. 0Chain has a market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $839,601.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

