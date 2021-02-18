0x Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $240.98 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00827082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00037501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.81 or 0.04913572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016810 BTC.

0x Token Profile

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

