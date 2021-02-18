$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.15. Ally Financial reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

