$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,866,000 after buying an additional 350,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $65.99 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

