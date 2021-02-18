$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,290,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,393,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

