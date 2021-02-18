$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.