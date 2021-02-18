$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $72.49 on Thursday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

